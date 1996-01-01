What is 'Star Trek: Borg'?

'Star Trek: Borg' was a single-player 1996 FMV game developed and published by Simon & Schuster (published by Virgin Interactive in some regions) for PC and Macintosh.

'Star Trek: Borg - Remastered' is a fan project attempting to recreate the game in-browser, using AI to remaster the original game footage to HD quality using a rare Japanese DVD release of the game.

How to play

You can control the game from this LCARS interface. On desktop and tablet, you'll see the 'Holonovel commands' on a panel to the left. On mobile, you'll see the control buttons above.

START/RESTART PROGRAM: Launches a new game.

HELP/CONTINUE: Hides current game and shows this help screen (and vice-versa).

FREEZE/RESUME PROGRAM: Pauses and unpauses gameplay.

SCAN: Pauses gameplay and allows you to use Q's tricorder to scan in-game items.

CHAPTERS: Allows you to jump between chapters.

SETTINGS: Brings up the settings screen, allowing you to select options such as video quality.

Brings up the settings screen, allowing you to select options such as video quality.

CHOICES: When you see the spinning cube in the corner of the video window, it's time to make a choice. Click or tap objects within the video to make your choice. REMEMBER: sometimes, not acting is also a choice.

TRICORDER: When using the tricorder, sometimes there will be related entries to read which will give you more information that may be vital to your mission. You can access these by clicking or tapping the buttons to the left of the currently-displayed entry.

PLEASE NOTE: The game will run with the highest video quality by default. If you're playing on mobile data, this will use roughly a megabyte of your data allowance per second. It will also cause choppy playback on slower connections. If you face either of these issues, it is highly recommended you visit SETTINGS first and lower the video quality.

UPDATE: This project has gained far more attention than I was expecting! As such, the load on my server is higher than expected. My apologies if you encounter frequent pauses to video playback or lag when switching scenes, even if you've lowered the video quality. This is usually caused by many users playing the game simultaneously. I've patched in a "buffering" message which triggers when this occurs.